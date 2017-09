An accident in the north bound lane of the W.R. Bennett bridge, Monday Sept. 18, 2017.

Rescue officials are attending the scene of an accident on the Kelowna bridge

A three vehicle accident has been reported on the W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna.

An emergency call was received in Kelowna just before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

First reponders to the scene reported the accident in the north bound lane and said at least one person remained in a vehicle.

If you have news about this or any other breaking news in Kelowna, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

We will pass on more information when it becomes available.