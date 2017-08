No injuries reported as a van and two cars involved in Kelowna accidednt

Three vehicles were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon at the corner of Spall and Windsor Road in Kelowna.

Emergency officials called to the scene said it didn’t appear that there were serious injuries suffered in the accident.

Due to the accident there were fluids spilled on the road, so crews needed to clean up the area.

The vehicles are located in the turning lane so traffic is flowing well around the scene.

