Thrift shop to win prizes

Get thrifty this week to win prizes.

The Salvation Army Thrift Stores have partnered with five other non-profit thrift stores to celebrate National Thrift Day on Thursday, Aug. 17 which will continue for an entire week of savings.

Customers will be receiving a passport Thursday. Once they acquire five stamps from different stores, the complete passport can be entered into a draw box. Each store is offering different draw prizes from gift baskets to gift cards.

“We want our community to visit all the non-profit thrift stores,” said communications coordinator Patty Lou Bryant. “Kelowna has loads of great thrift stores that support causes locally and worldwide. Some of our stores have more furniture to choose from and some stores have a huge book section. As our customers visit from store to store I think they will be amazed and quite surprised by the diversity of stock each store offers.”

The National Thrift Day event finishes Aug. 24.