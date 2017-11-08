Tip leads to Hells Angels grow op raid in Kelowna

Warrant executed at grow property connected to Hells Angels Motorcycle Gang

The Kelowna RCMP drug unit seized a significant amount of marijuana after receiving information from the Nova Scotia Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

The Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit received information on Oct. 28 from Nova Scotia CFSEU drug trafficking regarding a property located in the Paret Road area of Kelowna BC.

“Local RCMP were informed there was believed to be a significant quantity of marijuana being stored at that location and available for purchase. Although the location was a licensed and legal Marijuana growing operation under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, the drugs were in fact used for a monetary gain by the license holders and not exlusively grown for personal consumption as dictated,” said Const. Lesley Smith, in a press release.

RELATED: HELLS ANGELS TRIAL

“The Marijuana was allegedly being harvested and sold to members of the Hells Angels organization.”

Kelowna RCMP SEU executed a search warrant Nov. 1 on the property and located approximately 62 lbs of packaged marijuana bud.

A second warrant was executed the next day and police seized a further 2.6 lbs of marijuana that was prepackaged for distribution. Police also located 94 mature cannabis plants ready for harvesting in another shop on the property.

“This joint investigation is a true example of how the sharing of information and working closely with other police agencies throughout Canada, can combat crime,” said Sgt. Alex LYNCH of the Kelowna SEU. “The RCMP will continue to fight organized crime groups by identifying their suppliers, seizing any drugs from being distributed and ultimately disrupting their illegal operations.”

The investigation is still ongoing as Kelowna RCMP continues to work with Nova Scotia CFSEU and their ongoing organized crime investigation.

