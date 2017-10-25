B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth (Black Press)

Traffic tickets to go electronic in B.C.

Hand-written notices to be replaced with roadside e-tickets

Drivers in B.C. are issued nearly half a million traffic tickets each year for speeding, driving with burned-out headlights and other offences under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, and those dreaded blue hand-written carbon copies are on the way out.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has introduced amendments to the Offence Act and Motor Vehicle Act to allow electronic entry of information and get rid of duplication in processing.

“When a police officer hand-writes a violation ticket on the side of the road, the ticket information is then entered five separate times in separate systems, and the ticket must be physically transferred between police agencies, ICBC and the provincial court,” Farnworth told the legislature.

“Each time ticket information is entered in the system it presents an opportunity for errors that may result in that ticket being cancelled. The proposed amendments will allow for a new e-ticketing process that is more efficient, reduces cancellations due to error, one that maintains the secure capture and transfer of traffic ticket information – in other words, moving us into the 21st century.”

The bill Farnworth introduced is expected to be passed into law by the end of November.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research
Next story
What to do with your used pumpkins

Just Posted

Grass first on WFN land

A grass fire on Westbank First Nation land happened Wednesday

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Annual Kelowna poppy campaign needs volunteers

Royal Canadian Legion puts out call for more volunteers with just days to go to start of campaign

Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

One person is in the care of ambulance officials after being struck by a motor vehicle

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Early morning work out for Rockets

Kelowna players join other local athletes to work out and promote fitness

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Most Read