Trans March draws large crowd

The annual Trans March in Kelowna took place Thursday as part of the Okanagan Pride Festival

Danni Stasuik, from Penticton, waves a flag during the annual Trans March in downtown Kelowna Thursday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

More and more people are showing their support for the transgender community in Kelowna.

The third annual Trans March was held Thursday night, and started at The Sails in downtown Kelowna.

One family who has a transgender child said they’ve seen an increasing amount of people support the march each year.

Tor Broughton, 12, identifies as a demimale.

“The trans community is awesome,” he said.

His mother, Carrie Broughton said she marched because “sometimes I think there is a bit of negativity in the world about trans people and we just really want to show our support for the community and for Tor.”

She said trans events like the march increase awareness of the transgenders in the community.

“We’re all a part of this community and we want to show all trans people that they’re loved and cared for.”

Tor spoke at the social following the march and shared his story.

More than 100 people marched to show their support.