Tree Brewing to host craft beer event

Twelve Okanagan breweries will be under one roof this week in Kelowna at Brewphoria

Tree Brewing is celebrating Craft Beer Month in B.C. by opening its doors to 11 other beer brewers this week.

The occasion is the Kelowna company’s third annual Brewphoria.

As with previous years Tree has asked each of the breweries to brew a unique cask that will be tapped just for that evening under the theme “Firsts,” a first beer brewed, a first style tasted or a first style that made a lasting impression.

“Brewphoria allows us to showcase the creativity, skill, and finesse of a number of Okanagan Breweries,” said Chris Stirling, Tree Brewing GM. “It highlights why the Okanagan is quickly becoming a nationally renowned craft beer destination. And frankly it’s a fun, entertaining, and totally unique event that a people look forward to all year, including myself.”

Tickets for the event are available at Tree Brewing, and The Tree Brewing Beer Institute.