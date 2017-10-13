Troubles on the Coquihalla

Snow overnight and rain today means conditions aren’t great on the Coquihalla and Coquihalla Connector

A semi truck over-turned and spilled its contents into the ditch, south of the Coquihalla summit today.

It was just the latest in a day that began with a closure due to up to 10 centimetres of snow on the highway and included another incident that saw two people taken to hospital when their car hit the ditch on the Coquihalla Connector, heading into Kelowna.

The semi accident occurred later in the afternoon as the truck lost control and also ended up in the ditch.

Conditions on the highway include a stretch of slippery sections near the Portia Interchange, but with temperatures expected to fall below the freezing point tonight, conditions could worsen at any time.

Drivers can check Drive BC for updated conditions.

