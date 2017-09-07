UPDATE: Truck fire managed by drivers

Emergency crews were on scene on Stevens Road in West Kelowna

Updated: 4:30 p.m.

With the quick thinking of drivers, a vehicle fire was prevented from becoming out of control, Thursday afternoon.

A vehicle fire broke out around 3:30 p.m., according to RCMP. The vehicle was pulled to the shoulder of Stevens Road near Ross Road when the driver detected smoke.

The quick actions of the vehicles driver and passersby, with the use of multiple fire extinguishers, prevented the vehicle fire from getting out of control and spreading to the tinder dry grass along the shoulder of Stevens Road and or commercial businesses nearby, said the police.

RCMP and crews of the West Kelowna Fire Department attended and remain on scene to ensure the fire is fully suppressed, before removing the vehicle from the scene.

Stevens Road is currently closed in both directions.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries, aside from the inhalation of smoke during his efforts to manage the blaze while he awaited the arrival of the fire department.

Video was provided by another motorist.

Original:

Emergency crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a pickup truck on Stevens Road in West Kelowna.

Crews received the report at 2:50 p.m. today and were able to put out the fire just before Ross Road.

Two fire trucks were on scene.