Truck fully engulfed in flames near Summerland

A vehicle caught fire just off Highway 97 south of Summerland

A pickup truck caught fire just off Highway 97 south in Summerland Tuesday morning.

The truck was spotted pulled over on Lakeshore Drive South fully engulfed around 9:30 a.m. RCMP closed Lakeshore for about one hundred feet from Highway 97.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

A spark from the truck ignited a small patch of grass on the opposite side of the road, but crews were able to snuff out the grass as well.

Once they had a better handle on the truck fire, they were seen soaking down the grass one additional time.

