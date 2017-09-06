Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hiked in Kelowna with his MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hikes Knox Mountain Wednesday with members of the Liberal caucus. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a taste of Kelowna Tuesday night.

Wearing a Ucluelet Aquarium t-shirt and a hat with an outline of Canada, Trudeau, along with members of the Liberal caucus, hiked Knox Mountain at 6 p.m.

Trudeau and the Liberal caucus are holding their fall meetings in Kelowna, prior to the fall session of the House of Commons.

Residents hiking the mountain got the opportunity to high-five the prime minister.

Others gathered at the bottom of Knox Mountain Park with their cell phones ready for a chance to snap a photo of Trudeau.

The prime minister did not take questions from the media during the hike. Earlier in the day Trudeau met with firefighters in Kelowna and in Lake Country, thanking them for their hard work during the fire season.

Tonight, a public forum will be held at UBCO at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium which is open to the public and students.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP.

The hike received mixed reviews from readers on Facebook: