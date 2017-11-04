Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau placed poppies at Ottawa’s National Military Cemetery as he marked the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Over 15,000 Canadians were killed or wounded at the battle in Belgium.

Under grey skies at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa Friday, Trudeau told a small group of military members, veterans and school children that the sacrifices from that battle are proof of reckless leadership at the highest levels.

But he also said it was a battle worth remembering because of the perseverance and commitment that Canadian soldiers demonstrated under near-impossible conditions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police looking for missing Kelowna resident

Just Posted

Police looking for missing Kelowna resident

Kierstyn Brittany Patterson was last seen November 2, 2017

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

350-degree film celebrates Canada’s 150th

Kelowna - Horizon: A 360* Journey will be shown at the Capital News Centre until 6 p.m.

Students participate in short-story contest

Kelowna - Okanagan College students are competing in the 3-Hour Short Story Contest

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Rockets fall to Royals for weekend split

Victoria defeats Kelowna 4-2 Saturday in WHL action at Save on Foods Centre

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Turn back and clock and get some sleep

Turns out many people are not getting enough sleep, so enjoy an extra hour tonight

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

RCMP investigate gunshot injury in Kamloops

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are in custody and cooperating with the investigation

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Most Read