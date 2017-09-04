Trudeau to visit Kelowna Wednesday

The Prime Minister will speak at a town hall at the UBC Okanagan Gymnasium Wednesday evening

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to be in Kelowna this week and you are invited to meet him.

Trudeau will be at a town hall at the UBC Okanagan Gymnasium Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr sent out the invite on Monday.

He said Trudeau is appearing for “a discussion about the issues and subjects that matter to you and your family”.

All 184 federal Liberal MPs will begin arriving in Kelowna on Tuesday for planned meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Delta Grand.

Those interested in attending the UBCO event are asked to RSVP here.

“Please arrive early as this event is first come, first serve.” wrote Fuhr.

