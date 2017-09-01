Two dead in rural Langley shooting

RCMP and first responders were on scene at the 23600 block of 64 Avenue, the scene of a double shooting early Friday morning. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

Two people have died in what RCMP say was a targeted shooting in rural Langley this morning (Friday).

“I can confirm that we have two deceased,” Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig Van Herk said, adding “IHIT is going to be assuming conduct of the investigation.”

At 5:30 a.m., Langley RCMP received reports of shots fired at 232 Street and 64 Avenue.

Curtis Kreklau of South Fraser News Services reported that RCMP arrived in the area and quickly located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Kreklau noted that an officer performed a high-risk take down and took a man and a woman into custody from a red Jeep. He said the officer then located the victims’ vehicle crashed off the road into a heavily wooded area in the 23600 block of 64th Avenue.

One female victim was located deceased in the vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to Kreklau, while a second male was pulled from the vehicle with gunshot wounds and medical aid was rendered.

BC Ambulance Service transported the victim with critical injuries to Royal Columbian Hospital where he died a short time later, reported Kreklau, who added that a blood trail was observed coming from the victim vehicle and a search was conducted for a possible third victim.

Kreklau said an RCMP police dog also searched nearby farmers’ fields for a reported third suspect as well.

The road has been blocked off to traffic.

Not far beyond the police tape, a red Jeep can be seen at the side of the road with its doors open.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Langley RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Suspect vehicle involved in a double homicide on Sept. 1 behind police tape at 232 Street and 64 Avenue. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

