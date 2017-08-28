Two face charges after serious assault in Kelowna

Two suspects remain in RCMP custody and face potential criminal charges in the wake of a serious assault late Sunday evening in downtown Kelowna.

Both a 24-year-old Kelowna man and a 36-year-old Vernon man face potential charges and remain in police custody at this time.

RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call of an assault in progress in the 400 block of Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna Sunday night just before midnight. Police arrived on scene to discover a semi-conscious unresponsive male, who appeared to be suffering from multiple injuries, left lying in the roadway.

“RCMP officers flooded the downtown core in search of the two male suspects who reportedly fled the area southbound on foot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release. “Both men were located within only hundreds of metres of where the victim of the apparent aggravated assault lay seriously injured and unconscious. They were taken into police custody without further incident.”

The adult male victim was transported by emergency paramedics, of the BC Ambulance Service, to hospital for immediate medical assessment and treatment. The RCMP investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are awaiting an update on the man’s condition.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or attend the detachment located at 1190 Richter Street to speak with an investigator.