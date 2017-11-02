Two vehicle accident near Highway 97

A pick up truck and a smaller vehicle collided in the Kelowna morning commute

A two vehicle accident on Dilworth and Harvey in Kelowna Nov. 2, 2017. - Image: Alistair Waters

A two vehicle accident at Harvey and Dilworth left one vehicle smoking from its grill in the morning commute in Kelowna.

The accident occurred between a pick up truck and a smaller car around 9:30 a.m. and it’s unknown if anyone was injured, although ambulance did attend, along with the Kelowna Fire Department.

With temperatures dropping and snow expected, it’s a good early warning to slow down on the roads.

