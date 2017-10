Injuries resulted from a collision between a pickup and an SUV Sunday in West Kelowna

One of two vehicles involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. -Image: David Ogilvie

A pickup and an SUV crashed in West Kelowna Sunday, causing injuries and significant damage to both vehicles.

The two vehicles were on the southbound side of Highway 97 and Grizzly Road when the collision occured at around 1:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded by using the jaws of life on one of the vehicles.

Both southbound lanes were closed to traffic at the time of the crash. One was reopened by 2:20 p.m.

The extent of the injuries and to how many people are unknown at this time.