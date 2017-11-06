UBC community to gather Thursday to honour Canada’s military veterans

For two minutes on Thursday, the courtyard at UBC Okanagan’s campus will come to a standstill while the campus marks Remembrance Day.

Each year students, faculty, and staff gather in the central courtyard and take a moment to remember Canada’s fallen during a special Remembrance Day service. The colour party from Kelowna’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 26, and students who are also members of the BC Dragoons will be on hand to mark the event.

This is the 12th year the university has held a Remembrance Day event; inviting neighbouring schools, local residents and the entire campus community to honour Canada’s soldiers. Lt. Col. Mike McGinty, commander of the BC Dragoons and a military veteran, will speak at the ceremony, as will student Nicole Michalewicz. Corporals Michael Keller and Douglas Younger with the BC Dragoons will lay wreaths while Engineering graduate student Kris Mackowiak will be the official piper.

The traditional two minutes of silence, along with a bugle reveille and bagpipe lament, will be part of the formal service.

The public is welcome to a reception in the Arts Building foyer. The reception provides a chance for the everyone to mingle with the veterans and Legion members. Pay parking is available on campus.

Who: Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 26, BC Dragoons, students, faculty and staff

When: Thursday, November 9 at 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., reception to follow

Where: Courtyard, UBC’s Okanagan campus, Kelowna