Wesley Zandberg, assistant professor of chemistry at UBC’s Okanagan campus. - Credit: Contributed

UBCO develops tool to discover grapes impacted by smoke

Kelowna - A new analytical tool is being used to determine the amount of smoke impact on grapes

Wine producers and grape growers have a new tool to help manage the impact of grapes exposed to smoke from forest fires.

Researchers from UBC’s Okanagan campus have devised an analytical test to precisely and accurately measure the amount of volatile phenols–compounds absorbed by grapes when exposed to smoke that can impact wine flavour–that are present in the fruit prior to wine production, according to UBCO.

“Until now, detecting these smoky compounds in grapes required fermenting a small sample over at least ten days and relying on subjective measures like taste and odour,” said assistant professor of chemistry, Wesley Zandberg. “We’ve developed a test that detects the exact amount of volatile phenols present in the grape. There’s no need to ferment them first and we get results within a matter of hours.”

Related: Okanagan grape growers downplay smoke impact

Wine grapes that are exposed to smoke from wildfires absorb and metabolize volatile phenols in their skin, which may affect the taste of the wine later on, according to Zandberg. He said wine producers and grape growers utilizing subjective measures currently have to wait one or two weeks to find out if their grapes are suitable for wine-making. Meanwhile costs and risk mount as their crops sit on the vine.

“By accurately and quickly measuring the presence of volatile phenols, we’re offering a much better tool to help vineyards and wineries manage the risk from smoke exposure,” he said. “By knowing precisely whether and by how much each crop has been impacted by smoke exposure, growers and winemakers alike can make informed decisions about whether the grapes should be used or abandoned altogether.”

Zandberg and his PhD student Matthew Noestheden, working in collaboration with several local vineyards and a Kelowna-based analytical company Supra Research and Development, have developed their test after a thorough review of all scientific literature on how Vitis vinifera –the plant that produces wine grapes–absorbs and metabolizes the smoky-flavoured compounds. They then used a series of chemical techniques to isolate the metabolized volatile phenols and measure them to a high degree of accuracy, according to UBCO.

But Zandberg is also quick to point out that many wines are aged in smoked oak barrels that contain volatile phenols, so their presence is not necessarily a bad thing.

“We can also apply our technique after the grapes have been fermented and aged to measure phenol levels in the wine itself. This could be hugely beneficial in helping winemakers determine whether wines have enough smoky compounds to match their desired flavour profile after aging in smoked barrels.”

The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and was supported by funding from Mitacs, the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council and the British Columbia Grape Council.

Previous story
Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks
Next story
Justice to decide court’s jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Just Posted

Plans for Kelowna’s tallest buildings proving popular

More than 70 per cent of units in One Water Street sold in first few days of availability

UBCO develops tool to discover grapes impacted by smoke

Kelowna - A new analytical tool is being used to determine the amount of smoke impact on grapes

Capital News hosts Community Leader Awards

We honour those in the Kelowna community who have given back in the past year

Kelowna council rejects bid for year-round RV sites on farm

Council not only rejects bid, but says it may take owner to court over non-compliance with the rules

Community response needed in OD crisis says Interior Health

Medical health officer talks to Kelowna council and says issue requires more than medical response

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Hergott: Avoiding close calls

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about close calls and the risk associated with it

Penticton RCMP arrested the man from Kelowna who had a replica, toy handgun

Penticton RCMP files. Western News file photo

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Most Read