Cpl. Douglas Younger of the B.C. Dragoons lays a wreath along with Wendy Klassen, director of the faculty of education at UBCO during the university’s annual Remembrance ceremony Thursday at the Kelowna campus.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

UBCO pauses for a moment of remembrance

Large crowd braves heavy snow to pay their respects

Those who gave their lives in battle were remembered Thursday at the UBC Okanagan campus during the university’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Despite a heavy and persistent snowfall, a crowd of about 100 people tuned out for the ceremony, which featured speakers, including Lt.-Col. Mike McGinty, the commanding officer of the B.C. Dragoons in Kelowna. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the university and the local Royal Canadian Legion.

McGinty, who is also the associate director of risk management services at UBCO, spoke of the men and women he remembers at this time of year, men and women who did not come home from battle.

“War is a terrible business,” he said, adding life can be too, if not for the freedoms afforded Canadians by those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the past.

He said it’s important to mark Remembrance Day—albeit two days early—on the university campus because universities are places of free thought and expression.

“And that free thought and expression has been bought at a cost by our predecessors and current (military).”

McGinty said it’s important to bring that sacrifice from the abstract and that was why he spoke of the men and women he was thinking about Thursday and wanted to tell their stories.

UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and Okanagan campus principal Deborah Buszard said the annual event is important to the university for a number of reasons, including the fact the university in Kelowna has a close relationship with the B.C. Dragoons.

“It’s an important piece of our Canadian heritage,” said Buszard about Remembrance Day. “And we continue on with these events to honour the memory of the people who have given us the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner
Next story
Rehab clinic expanding to deal with opioid crisis

Just Posted

Accident knocks out power to Scotty Creek

A motor vehicle accident caused the outage just after noon today

UBCO pauses for a moment of remembrance

Large crowd braves heavy snow to pay their respects

Heavy snow making roads treacherous

Kelowna - Roads are slippery and the public works manager warns against driving

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

School bus hits the ditch

Bus in West Kelowna goes off the road as conditions in the Central Okanagan are not good

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Rockets look to ramp up consistency, compete level

Kelowna, second in the B.C. Division, opens home stand Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Artist reflects on current state of the world with latest exhibition

A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Warriors in Washington to battle Wild

West Kelowna makes first visit of BCHL season to Wenatchee

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Most Read