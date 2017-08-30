UBCO sees largest number of students

Preliminary numbers indicate UBC Okanagan will have its largest class of students since its doors opened in 2005.

Deputy registrar Fred Vogt cautions final numbers will not be available until the end of summer, but results-to-date show a growing student population.

“So far, we are looking at about 2,250 new-to-program first-year students,” Vogt said. “In total we will have more than 3,300 students starting new programs this year. This includes UBC students who are switching programs and starting second programs, like the Bachelor of Education and graduate degrees.”

Of the first-year students, 450 are international, coming from 98 countries. In total—including graduate students—Vogt said student population will be around 9,000 which will indeed be the most students UBC Okanagan has ever had on campus, according to a UBCO release.

“We are very encouraged by the continued year-over-year strength in our enrolment numbers,” Vogt said.

As more students come to learn, conduct research and work in the region, the impact of the university continues to grow, said UBC’s deputy vice-chancellor and Okanagan campus principal Deborah Buszard.

“As we have seen a steady climb in student numbers, we have also seen evidence of social and economic benefits accruing for the region, as many of our students contribute to local organizations through year-end projects, co-op placements and community-based research,” Buszard said.

Across both UBC campuses, there will be a total of 63,370 students—52,353 undergraduate students and some 11,000 graduate students. That breakdown includes 47,048 domestic students and 16,322 international students, with a total of 7,166 new first-year students at the Vancouver campus, said the release.

UBC Okanagan back-to-school by numbers:

9,000 – Total student population

2,250 – New-to-program first-year students

3,300 – Students starting new programs

450 – International first-year students

98 – Countries represented

151,763 – Cups of coffee sold at the campus cafeteria

24,667 – Piece of whole fruit purchased (75 per cent grown locally)

3,279 – Food and beverage discounts given for those that brought their own reusable containers

6,000 – Approximate daily transit trips (students, staff and faculty) to and from campus