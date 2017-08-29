UPDATE: ‘Unfolding police situation’ in Kamloops

UPDATE:

At least five marked RCMP vehicles and a dog team were on-scene just before 9 a.m., and could be seen entering a townhouse on Cambridge Crescent.

A short time later, the police dog unit entered the residence.

A Kamloops This Week reporter is on scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Cambridge Crescent on Kamloops’ North Shore was closed as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a police incident.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said Mounties were on scene dealing with an “unfolding police situation” that required closure of the road near McArthur Island.

“This is an active investigation and subject to change,” Daly said. “Police are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.”

Police would not specify the nature of the incident.

