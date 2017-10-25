UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

RCMP investigation revealed the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned

West Kelowna RCMP have wrapped up their investigation, in late September, which resulted in a West Kelowna man being identified and charged for his alleged careless and reckless actions in early July on Okanagan Lake.

The West Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple marine incident reports July 6 around 6 p.m., which involved a group of Sea-Doo operators, who allegedly operated their personal watercrafts in a dangerous manner on Okanagan Lake.

“The RCMP investigation revealed the company from which the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned to,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Anonymous tip information from the public, also aided in the development and eventual conclusion of the police investigation.”

The individual RCMP believe to be primarily responsible for these careless acts, has since been identified by police. The 27-year-old West Kelowna man has now been charged with the following offences, by RCMP investigators: operate a vessel in a careless manner, without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons under section 1007 of the Small Vessel Regulations (SVR). A charge which carries a fine of $402.00; failing, after a collision, to give name of vessel or name and address of authorized representative, to Master or person in charge of other vessel under section 148(b) of the Canada Shipping Act (CSA, a charge which carries a fine of $287.52.

