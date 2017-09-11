UPDATE: Woman confirmed dead in Hwy. 3 crash

RCMP are still on the hunt for a suspect

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that woman in her 30s has died as a result of a crash on Hwy. 3 Monday night

Police closed Highway 3 until further notice on Monday to look for a suspect in the car crash.

Mounties responded to a two-vehicle collision about 10 kilometres east of Hope on the highway at around 3 p.m.

“An individual suspected to be the driver of a vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before police arrived,” a release said.

The suspect is described a white man, about 5’9” to 5’10”, with short, dark hair, a thin face, slim waist and broad shoulders, with facial stubble. He was wearing a white and red motorcycle-style jacket and tan shorts.

Police believe he travelled to Hope after the crash.

They advise the public to not approach him if they see him, but to call 911 right away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fraser Valley Traffic Service RCMP at 604-702-4039, Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).