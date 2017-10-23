Closure of Valley Road in Kelowna has been extended.

Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Kelowna road closure extended due to safety concerns to build creek retaining wall

Due to safety concerns, Valley Road is now closed between Kane and Yates roads 24 hours a day until further notice.

The road has been closing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday since Oct. 11 and has been re-opening to traffic every evening at 5 p.m. and all day Sundays.

However, construction has turned out to be more extensive than initially anticipated and a 24/7 road closure is necessary to protect public safety.

This work is to divert Brandt’s creek for the construction of a creek retaining wall, curbing, sidewalk and final paving.

Residents are still allowed access to their properties and a marked detour route via Kane, Glenmore and Yates roads has been set-up.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of motorists while road work is underway. The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 4.

Previous story
B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Just Posted

Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Kelowna road closure extended due to safety concerns to build creek retaining wall

Accused killer’s fate in the hands of Kelowna jury

The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Above and beyond for the United Way

Local company keeps on raising money for the United Way of the Central Okanagan

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Volunteers haul truckloads of garbage out of Hidden Lake campground

Volunteers clear out garbage

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Driver trapped for 16 hours after car flips

Member of Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Osoyoos made discovery while out for walk

Penticton pilots new mobile parking payment app

Eliminating the need to carry change for parking meters

Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win

Three Okanagan Rockets and one Kelowna Rockets prospect help B.C. to gold at WHL Cup in Calgary.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Most Read