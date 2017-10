Emergency crews were called out to an incident about 2 p.m. involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to Dobbin Road and Elliot Road about 2 p.m. Monday following reports of a collision between a van and a cyclist.

The incident occurred right beside a gas station in West Kelowna.

BC Ambulance attended the scene and while no one went to hospital one involved in the incident was treated for minor injuries says a witness.

The road was blocked for about half an hour while crews remained on scene tending to the issue.