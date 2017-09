West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the RCMP are investigating after a suspicious vehicle fire in West Kelowna Monday evening.

At about 10:50 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to reports of two vehicles on fire on the 800 block of Proserpine Road, just off of Boucherie Road.

Fire crews managed to quickly put out the blaze before it spread to nearby bushes, RCMP were also on scene.

More to come.

