Vehicle incident snarls Hwy 1

Those driving along Highway 1 should expect to see some delays just west of Sicamous, where DriveBC reports a vehicle incident.

The nature of the incident is unclear at this time, but the highway, previously closed in both directions two kilometres west of Sicamous, is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

It’s not clear at this time when the road will be entirely cleared.

DriveBC says there is a detour available along highways 97B and 97A.

