A detour is available beginning at Daimler Road

A stretch of Hwy 97 is closed due to a vehicle incident near Daimler in West Kelowna.

According to Drive BC, a detour is available between Daimler Road to Ross Road to Bartley Road which will bring commuters back to the highway. It is currently closed in the northbound lane.

Another update will be made available within the hour, Drive BC said.