Vehicle leaves scene after striking lamp post

After hitting a lamp post on Springfield Road, a vehicle has left the scene

A vehicle fled the scene on Springfield Road after striking a lamp post near Hollywood Road this afternoon.

The vehicle left the scene with a flat tire and RCMP are aware of the incident.

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers
Your weekend story highlights

UPDATED: Man dies after struck by vehicle

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in West Kelowna

Your weekend story highlights

Each weekend, we choose top stories from the week for you to enjoy

Chinese pioneers honoured

A sign was unveiled in City Park Saturday to honour the Chinese contributions to Kelowna

Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric

Corn maze owner deters vandals with cameras

The Kelowna Corn Maze now cameras installed on the property

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Raven story shines light at Children’s Showcase

Season opener of the Children’s Showcase in Penticton

Okanagan Taste: Snacks and what to pair with them

Your guide to for the go-to snacks and beverage pairings for sports season

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Tolko pledges to support women in leadership roles

Vernon - Brad Thorlakson, CEO of Tolko Industries, added his name to the Minerva Diversity Pledge

