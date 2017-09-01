Vehicles collide

A pickup truck and an SUV collided head on in the 1300 block of Stevens Road in West Kelowna at 11:50 a.m.
Emergency crews were on scene and there were minor injuries. Two tow trucks were also on the scene and one lane was closed for 25 minutes.
