The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016.��� Image Credit: Vancouver Police Department

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

A Vernon area man charged with murder in Vancouver will go to trial.

William Victor Schneider will face a jury and judge in B.C. Supreme Court for one count of second degree murder and one count of interference with a deceased body in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa. She had been reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 and had last been seen in Burnaby on Sept. 8.

Related: Stay of proceedings entered in sexual assault case

Her body was found on Sept. 28, 2016 on the property of a Davie Street mansion in downtown Vancouver.

Schneider was arrested that same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in Vancouver on Nov. 29 to set a date for trial.

Related: Murder suspect facing sexual assault trial

@Vernonnews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Just Posted

Plans for Kelowna’s tallest buildings proving popular

More than 70 per cent of units in One Water Street sold in first few days of availability

UBCO develops tool to discover grapes impacted by smoke

Kelowna - A new analytical tool is being used to determine the amount of smoke impact on grapes

Capital News hosts Community Leader Awards

We honour those in the Kelowna community who have given back in the past year

Kelowna council rejects bid for year-round RV sites on farm

Council not only rejects bid, but says it may take owner to court over non-compliance with the rules

Community response needed in OD crisis says Interior Health

Medical health officer talks to Kelowna council and says issue requires more than medical response

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Hergott: Avoiding close calls

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about close calls and the risk associated with it

Penticton RCMP arrested the man from Kelowna who had a replica, toy handgun

Penticton RCMP files. Western News file photo

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Most Read