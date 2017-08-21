VIDEO: B.C. wildfires burn into single, large blaze

The Plateau fire is the biggest burning in B.C.

Several large wildfires have combined into what the BC Wildfire Service says is the largest blaze burning in the province.

The wildfire service says at least six fires in an area west of Quesnel in central B.C. have burned together to create a single fire that is about 4,700 square kilometres in size.

Until Sunday, the wildfire service said the largest fire covered 2,270-square kilometres and was burning about 60 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

Fire officials reported 137 blazes across the province on Sunday and the wildfire service website shows seven new fires started in a 24-hour period.

Four are believed to be linked to lightning but the website says three may have been caused by human activity.

Several evacuation orders northwest of Kamloops were downgraded to alerts over the weekend, allowing residents around Loon and Green lakes to return home,

Members of the Skeetchestn Indian Band west of Kamloops were cleared to return as of noon on Monday. (The Canadian Press, CHNL)

The Canadian Press