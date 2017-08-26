VIDEO: Media tour of the Joe Rich fire

BC Wildfire Service takes media on a tour of a part of the fire zone near Kelowna

Emergency personnel battling the Joe Rich fire have taken media on a tour of part of the fire zone.

Our reporter Carli Berry continues her coverage of the fire and will be filing updates throughout the day on the blaze, now burning at 465 hectares east of Kelowna.

The fire remains out of control and the tour was even delayed due to a flare up.

Here is a quick video posted to the Capital News Facebook page:

In the fire zone helicopters continue to action the fire. Berry says the area around Philpott Road is the worst hit and there is plenty of burned area between there and the Joe Rich Fire Hall.

A heavy smell of smoke is in the air as it billows into the air from the burned trees.