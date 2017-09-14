Visiting monks trailer tires slashed

Trailer parked outside the Penticton Art Gallery, were found slashed overnight

Visiting monks, offering cultural performances and teachings at the Penticton Art Gallery, didn’t get the greatest welcome to the community.

The tires on their trailer, that was parked outside the gallery, were found slashed overnight on Wednesday.

Art gallery curator Paul Crawford said thanks to Penticton resident Andrew Drouin, who helped get the support of OK Tire, the monks were gifted a new set of tires.

“Thanks also to everyone for your concern and support I can’t express enough my gratitude,” said Crawford.