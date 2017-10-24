Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Except for Wednesday the sun will shine brightly on the Okanagan

Thanks to Giuseppe Luciani for sending in this photo, taken in Kelowna.

Sun peaked out from behind the clouds on Tuesday making for a warm fall day in the Okanagan.

Temperatures hovered around 14 C just a few degrees off the record high of 16.9 degrees set in 2005.

The hot spot in the province for Tuesday is Merritt where the mercury reached 19. 8 C.

Environment Canada is calling for rain on Tuesday with winds picking up to a possible 70 kilometres an hour in the north. The high 9 C.

The sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday with temperatures forecast at about 9 C.

Turning to the weekend most of the Okanagan and Shuswap can expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the low teens.

