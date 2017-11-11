Julie Pringle/Snap Photography Warriors’ captain Jared Marino taking a ceremonial opening puck drop Wednesday night as the West Kelowna team paid their respects to veterans a special Remembrance ceremony.

Warriors’ auctioning Remembrance Day jerseys

West Kelowna club held a special Remembrance Day game and is auctioning off the sweaters

Warriors captain Jared Marino took the ceremonial opening puck drop with Silverbacks captain Grayson Constable during the West Kelowna team’s Remembrance Day event.

The Warriors wore special commemorative jerseys for one night only to pay respects to the veterans of our country.

“It’s so important for us to have a night where we can pay our respects to our veterans,” said Warriors’ director of business operations Alex Draper. “They do so much to keep our country safe so it’s great to have a night where we can show our support to all of our veterans.”

The jerseys were available for auction through the Warriors website immediately following the game on Wednesday night against the Silverbacks.

The Warriors auction comes to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

Warriors' auctioning Remembrance Day jerseys

Most Read