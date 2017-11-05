Customers above the Mountain Reservoir on Okanagan Lake will have their water shut off Monday as crews connect the newly constructed reservoir to the water system. -Image: Pixabay

Water interruption for Westshore customers

Some Residents on the western shore of Okanagan Lake will be without water for a few hours Monday

The Regional District of Central Okanagan advises some customers of the Westshore Estates Water System will be without water early this week.

On Monday, Nov. 6 from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., water service will be shut off to all customers above the Mountain Reservoir. This is work is necessary as crews connect the newly constructed Upper Mountain reservoir to the water system.

The following streets will be affected:

· Dogwood Drive

· Westshore Road (above Valley Drive)

· Hillside Drive

· Northern View Drive

· Crown Crescent

· Blue Bird Road

· Lakewood Road

· Alder Drive

· Evergreen Way

· Hillcrest Way

· Mountain Drive

· Hemlock Drive

In advance of the outage, customers may wish to stock additional water for drinking and other household needs. Crews will work as quickly as possible to complete the connection and get water flowing again.

Once the water supply has been restored, it’s recommended that affected residents:

• Run a cold water tap for five to ten minutes to ensure that the water runs clear

• Once the water runs clear, it is safe to drink and to use hot water.

No other Westshore water customers will be affected by this work.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (regionaldistrict.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visitregionaldistrict.com/water.

