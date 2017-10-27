A water quality advisory has been issued for the City of West Kelowna’s Lakeview System

Water quality advisory in Peachland

With work underway to clear water intakes due to spring floods, Peachland water quality affected

Work to clear out water intakes in the Peachland area has prompted a water quality advisory, with the switch to the Okanagan Lake pump system in the district.

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority (IHA), The District of Peachland is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, effective immediately.

District staff and local contractors have begun a project to remove large volumes of material deposited in the water intakes during the spring floods. Although the water quality has not yet been adversely affected, it is anticipated that the turbidity will increase as work on the project begins in earnest.

As a result, the decision was made to deactivate the Trepanier Creek system in favor of the Okanagan Lake Pumps to minimize the entry of turbid water into the distribution system.

As mandated by IHA, when the Okanagan Lake Pumps are activated, a Water Quality Advisory must be instituted as well.

While the risk to health is minimal, IHA recommends children, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems or anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For those listed above, it is recommended that water intended for drinking, washing fruits/vegetables, making juice/ice or brushing teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

The District of Peachland apologizes for the inconvenience. As the project nears completion, the Water Quality Advisory will be rescinded as soon as possible

