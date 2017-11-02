Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction issues caused cancellation of flights at Kelowna International Airport Thursday.—Image: contributed

With a snowfall warning in place for the Central Okanagan today, officials at Kelowna International Airport are bracing for the weather’s effect on its operations.

But it’s not just the possibility of snow that is causing problems.

There were four cancelled flights scheduled to leave YLW this morning because of visibility and wind direction issues, said airport spokeswoman Jasmine Patrick.

And she said the same issue also affected a few flight attempting to land at YLW.

Three flights heading to Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled, while four flights coming from Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary were delayed.

“If conditions remain the same, we are foreseeing more delays,” said Patrick.

She advised travellers to check with their airlines or the YLW website to find out the status of their flights.

Meanwhile, the airport says it is ready to deal with the white stuff should it start falling later today as expected.

Patrick said the airport has already held its meetings to prepare for winter operations and is ready to send crews out to clear the runway and de-ice planes if needed.

Weather conditions at other airports could also be a factor. Patrick said there is also a snow advisory for the Calgary airport today.

