Visibility and wind direction issues caused cancellation of flights at Kelowna International Airport Thursday.—Image: contributed

Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction cancelled some flights Thursday morning

With a snowfall warning in place for the Central Okanagan today, officials at Kelowna International Airport are bracing for the weather’s effect on its operations.

But it’s not just the possibility of snow that is causing problems.

There were four cancelled flights scheduled to leave YLW this morning because of visibility and wind direction issues, said airport spokeswoman Jasmine Patrick.

And she said the same issue also affected a few flight attempting to land at YLW.

Three flights heading to Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled, while four flights coming from Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary were delayed.

“If conditions remain the same, we are foreseeing more delays,” said Patrick.

She advised travellers to check with their airlines or the YLW website to find out the status of their flights.

Meanwhile, the airport says it is ready to deal with the white stuff should it start falling later today as expected.

Patrick said the airport has already held its meetings to prepare for winter operations and is ready to send crews out to clear the runway and de-ice planes if needed.

Weather conditions at other airports could also be a factor. Patrick said there is also a snow advisory for the Calgary airport today.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform
Next story
Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Just Posted

Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction cancelled some flights Thursday morning

Kelowna city councillor on the mend after major surgery

Charlie Hodge is recovering in intensive care following nearly 12 hours of surgery on his jaw

Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

Two vehicle accident near Highway 97

A pick up truck and a smaller vehicle collided in the Kelowna morning commute

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Crowd funding campaign set up for family hit by tragedy

Two years after five-year-old James McIntosh died when hit by a car, his father has died of cancer

Kelowna woman represents Canada in international pageant

Kelowna - Natalie Allin recently returned from a trip to Vietnam

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

TOTA is accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute with a biosphere destination certificate

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Most Read