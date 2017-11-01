Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Winter has arrived in the valley

Winter is on its way.

An arctic front is expected to move across the southwest Interior Thursday, reads a weather alert issued by Environment Canada.

On Interior highway passes that arctic front will amount to 10 to 15 cm of snowfall between Wednesday and Thursday.

Closer to lake level, conditions will vary.

“For most communities in the southwest Interior valleys, there is significant uncertainty with the precipitation type, whether rain or snow will fall,” reads the statement.

“Kamloops, Salmon Arm, and the north Okanagan will see precipitation phase changes as the Arctic front moves across the region southwards.”

Environment Canada reccomends closely monitoring Environment and Climate Change Canada for the latest updated forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.