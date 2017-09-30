RCMP investigating Powers Creek fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire in the Powers Creek area Friday evening

Rain helped West Kelowna fire crews knock down a small, but suspicious wildfire in Powers Creek Canyon Friday evening.

Crews arriving on the scene found a rank 2 grass fire in the West Kelowna canyon but were able to knock it down quickly with hand lines.

RCMP have now taken over the investigation.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) said the weather aided the crews in the fight.

“We were fortunate that today’s incident was during a rain event but we are still at a fire danger rating of 4 in West Kelowna,” stated the department. “WKFR would like to remind the public to remain diligent in the forested areas and parks.”

Two engines responded to the scene along with one squad, a safety officer/inspector and a command unit with a total of 11 members. Crews built a hand guard around the perimeter and extinguished the hotspots within.