Weekend delays on Sexsmith

Expect delays as the ministry widens the road this weekend in Kelowna

Expect delays this weekend at the Sexsmith intersection.

From Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be working towards the completion of widening Highway 97 to six lanes, from Highway 33 to Edwards Road.

Traffic control will be present on site 24 hours a day during this time and will assist motorists in safely detouring around the work site. In addition, the left-turn lanes onto Sexsmith Road and Old Vernon Road will be closed until Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 a.m., according to the Ciy of Kelowna.

Alternate routes are available via Edwards Road to access Sexsmith Road. To access Old Vernon Road southbound, traffic should use Edwards Road. Northbound traffic can make right turns onto Old Vernon Road. Motorists are urged to exercise caution driving through the work zone and obey flaggers.

Pedestrians will be directed to cross Highway 97 at Edwards Road.