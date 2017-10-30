White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

Previous story
B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Just Posted

Moment of silence today for slain Okanagan bus commuter

“Violence on public transit in this country has continued to increase…”

Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

Halloween events too place in Kelowna and Lake Country on a festive Sunday

Update: Reserve chute saves skydiver’s life

A male skydiver was injured after crashing at the Salmon Arm Airport

Residents give feedback for Official Community Plan

Lake Country residents met to give input for the next update of the plan

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97

Injuries resulted from a collision between a pickup and an SUV Sunday in West Kelowna

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

Orchardists come together

The B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative membership met for its annual general meeting recently

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Feedback: Tough to find parking in K-town

Kelowna’s downtown parking plan in the spotlight. What do you think?

Letter: Tax exemptions help community

Church pastor says Kelowna’s partnership with non-profits helps to build community

Most Read