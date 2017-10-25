West Kelowna asking for input on proposed truck routes

West Kelowna is looking for input about proposed truck routes through the city.—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

How should West Kelowna manage truck traffic? Should routes be identified within city limits?

Those are among the questions the City of West Kelowna is asking in an online survey as city staff consider making traffic bylaw amendments concerning truck routes and enforcement.

The survey comes after public outcry following a city attempt in August to identify a number of truck routes, several of which went through residential areas of the city.

The proposed amendments stem from a request from council to staff for a report on proposed truck routes in the city in 2015 following a delegation from the Canyon Ridge neighbourhood.

Currently, there are no designated truck routes in West Kelowna, meaning large trucks can use any road at any time of the day or night.

The proposed bylaw would designate seven roads as truck routes that could be used between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and another three that could be used 24-hours-per day.

Truck routes being proposed for use between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. include:

• Glenrosa Road between Highway 97 and City of West Kelowna border

• Gellatly Road South between Highway 97 and Gellatly Road

• Gellatly Road between Highway 97 and Boucherie Road

• Boucherie Road between Hudson Road and WFN lR#9 border

• Hudson Road between Boucherie Road and Highway 97

• Shannon Lake Road between Bartley Road and WFN lR#9 border

• Old Okanagan Road between Highway 97 and WFN lR#9 border

The proposed 24-hours-a-day routes include:

• Westlake Road between Highway 97 and Stevens Road

• Stevens Road between Westlake Road and Bartley Road

• Bartley Road between Highway 97 and Stevens Road

The questionnaire can be completed online at www.westkelownacity.ca/truckroutesurvey through November 1. Surveys can also be filled out at City Hall at 2760 Cameron Road before the deadline.

Staff will take into account all public feedback from residents, business owners and truck drivers before considering any bylaw amendments and presenting them to Council for consideration of adoption.

