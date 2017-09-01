West Kelowna boil water notice lifted

Notice was in place since May for Whitworth Road residents.

After consulting with Interior Health, the Central Okanagan Regional District has lifted a boil water notice issued in late May for an neighbourhood in the Gellatly Bay of West Kelowna.

The notice affected residences between 2523 and 2589 Whitworth Road not connected to a municipal water supply and drawing water from Okanagan Lake.

According to the regional district, residents at the affected addresses are no longer required to boil their drinking water and the regional district is thanking them for their patience and understanding during the unanticipated inconvenience.

A precautionary swimming advisory has also been rescinded for properties within 150 metres of a temporary discharge for treated effluent from the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant just off Pebble Beach Park.

As Okanagan Lake levels have dropped from their historic peak in early June, the temporary plant discharge is no longer required. An additional pump and short-term discharge was required because the record high lake levels caused a decreased flow of treated effluent from the Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall in Okanagan Lake.

As needed during the use of the additional discharge, the regional district has been providing affected residents with an alternative safe water supply.