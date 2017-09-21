West Kelowna council wants more info about Wine Route plans

The second phase of the project would improve Boucherie Road between Stuart and Ogden Roads.

As part of the Wine Route-Boucherie Road upgrade, a roundabout would be installed at the Boucherie Road and Hudson Road intersection in West Kelowna.—Google Maps

West Kelowna wants more information and a legal opinion before giving plans for the second phase of the upgrade to Boucherie Road the green light.

Earlier this week, council was presented with the updated design of what is known as the Wine Trail, a route that includes the Boucherie Road upgrade.

The project involves the improvement of Boucherie Road between Stuart and Ogden Roads, to the city’s existing wine trail standard. The upgrade will include roundabouts instead of traffic signals at the intersections of Hudson and Boucherie Roads and Boucherie, Anders and Cordova Roads.

Once council gets the additional information, it is expected to provide direction to enable the design to be finalized.

Council wants the legal opinion before making a decision related to the closure of Stevenson and Skyline Roads as part of the project.