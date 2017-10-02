West Kelowna crews respond to house fire

Emergency crews were called to Rose Valley this afternoon to deal with a house fire

Crews from West Kelowna Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna on Monday afternoon.

The fire was in a house near the corner of Sunview and Starlight intersection.

Some charring can be seen on the outside of the house but the extent of the damage inside the house is unknown at this time.

Multiple fire engines as well as

The Capital News will be following up with more information as it becomes available.

If you see news happen or have news tips, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com