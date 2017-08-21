West Kelowna hockey team wants concessions back

Warriors new ownership group is asking city to give it control of concessions at Royal LePage Place

Less then a year after giving up operating the concessions at Royal LePage Place, the West Kelowna Warriors hockey team wants them back.

After the team was saved form being sold and moved to Delta earlier this year by local investors, the new ownership group drew up a new business plan, one that includes creating what the team describes as a “more dynamic spectator experience,’” including more food options at games.

The team is now asking the city to give it back control of the concessions at its games at Royal LePage Place.

In a report going to city council Tuesday, city staff are recommending returning the concessions to the team after they were transferred to the city when the current lease was signed last November.

“They now feel the value is more than financial and the experience for those attending games is paramount,” says the report.

The team gave up the concession because it felt the work running the concessions was not worth the financial return.

As part of that move, the city bought the concession equipment at the arena. The proposed new deal would see the city keep the equipment and receive 2.5 per cent of gross revenues from concessions until the total amount reaches $9,867.20, the amount the city paid for the equipment. Following that, the team will give the city 1.25 per cent of concession gross sales.

City council is scheduled to discuss the recommendation Tuesday at its regular meeting.