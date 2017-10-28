Royal LePage Place, along with the adjacent Jim Lind Arena are the two ice arenas operated by the City of West Kelowna.—Image credit: contributed

West Kelowna ice-arenas safe say city staff

City council briefed in light of recent tragic ammonia leak in Fernie

In light of the recent ammonia leak at Fernie ice arena that killed three people, West Kelowna council has been briefed on the safety precautions and procedures in place at the ice arenas in West Kelowna.

The city operates two arenas, the Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place, both located at the Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex.

City staff say the ammonia refrigeration at both rinks is maintained to the highest standard and have received risk assessed facility designations from the B.C. Safety Authority. The designations are considered the leading standard in safety when it comes to maintaining, monitoring, and operating an ammonia refrigeration plant inside a community ice arena.

In addition to regular inspections by the B.C. Safety Authority, the city’s refrigeration contractor conducts monthly inspections and routine maintenance on the ice plants. City staff also conduct routine checks and fill out a detailed checklist every two hours.

Council was told earlier this week all staff are trained and have a provincially-recognized certificate, which is legislatively mandated for workers. Monitoring is done 24 hours a day and notification sent out is sent if there is a problem.

In the event of an ammonia leak, an audible and visual alarm goes off inside the rink, a signal is sent to the monitoring company and staff are notified.

A high speed fan also kicks in to help exhaust the ammonia, however, it will shut off if ammonia levels are too high and present a risk to the outside public. The arenas are located near to residential properties.

If needed, an emergency shut down button located outside the ice plant can be activated by staff. A gas monitor is mounted outside the refrigeration plant and displays the gas levels inside the plant.

Personal protective equipment is provided to staff including gas masks, eye protection and hearing protection. In the event of an emergency, the city will implement facility evacuation procedures, which all arena staff are trained to lead.

Following the Fernie accidents, Kelowna city staff reported similar precautions and procedures are in place at its arenas.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired
Next story
West Kelowna acting on squalid farm worker conditions

Just Posted

West Kelowna ice-arenas safe say city staff

City council briefed in light of recent tragic ammonia leak in Fernie

Halloween happenings

Kelowna - Check out our interactive map which offers a variety of Halloween events

New tech minister ‘takes temperature’ of industry in Okanagan

Bruce Ralston said he was impressed with what he saw during a visit to Kelowna Friday

Has UBC Okanagan failed valley residents?

Peter Wylie, an associate professor at UBCO, makes the case that UBCO has not met aims it set out

Court construction in full swing

Construction on a long-awaited 12-court pickleball facility on Okanagan Landing Road is ahead of schedule.

What’s happening

Get ready for a spooktacular weekend with the Black Press social squad

Rockets trip up Ams in OT

Carsen Twarynski scores twice, including the winner in overtime Friday against Tri-City

Letter: Vehicle obsession, not the bridge, is problem

Kelowna letter writer says we are driving ourselves to an unsustainable future in vehicles

Water quality advisory in Peachland

With work underway to clear water intakes due to spring floods, Peachland water quality affected

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Michaels: Remembering the importance of inclusion as we inch toward multiculturalism

Visible minorities now account for 7.8 per cent of the Central Okanagan’s population

Commitment to South Okanagan National Park renewed

The South Okanagan has a renewed commitment to establish a new national park reserve

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Most Read